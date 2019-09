Spectators on court two boo as a struggling Nick Kyrgios starts 'tanking' against French opponent Richard Gasquet.

A comic exchange with the umpire then follows in the third set, resulting in Kyrgios asking Gasquet for permission to change his socks.

The 20-year-old, who lost by three sets to one, also hugs a ball boy in between points, which commentator John Inverdale describes as both "showmanship" and "pitiful".