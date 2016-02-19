Tenth anniversary of Murray's first win

It is 10 years since Dunblane teenage protege Andy Murray lifted his first ATP Tour title, the SAP Open in San Jose, beating two former world number ones on the way to become the first Scottish man to win a major tennis title.

Here is BBC Scotland reporter Alan Mackay's report from 2006 on the 18-year-old Murray's success, during which the future world number two shares a celebratory kiss with his "new American girlfriend", Kim.

Murray said at the time: "It's been the best week of my life. It can't get much better." How wrong the future Wimbledon, US Open and Olympic champion was!