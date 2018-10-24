Talking Tennis - Game Changers

Tennis addict Alistair McGowan serves up another affectionate look back at one of the world's greatest tournaments - Wimbledon. Here he looks at the champions who, over the years, transformed the game, setting new levels of excellence and in some cases shocking us all with their antics.

With classic interviews and rarely seen footage from the BBC's archives, this episode features Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe breaking down barriers, Becker and Borg representing youth and (male) beauty, Cash and Agassi and the game's fashion changers, Henman and Murray changing Britain's expectations of success and the most changeable feature of any Wimbledon fortnight - the weather.

