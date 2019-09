Serena Williams recites her favourite poem 'I Rise' by Maya Angelou before her Wimbledon final with Angelique Kerber.

Williams is looking to equal Steffi Graf's open era record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles by beating Graf's fellow German on Centre Court.

