The new Story of Welsh tennis

Although there is no Welsh representation in the senior 2018 Wimbledon Championships, it is not all doom and gloom in Welsh tennis.

A host of upcoming stars are attempting to make their mark, led by 17-year-old James Story.

Story will be playing in the Wimbledon boys' doubles on Tuesday, 10 July with fellow Briton Harry Wendelken.

Another junior Welsh player, 16-year-old Morgan Cross from north Wales, will play with Amelia Bissett in the girls' doubles.

Story, a pupil at Llanishen High School in Cardiff, won a silver medal in the U18s singles and a bronze in the mixed doubles at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

