ATP Finals: Marin Cilic profile

World number seven Marin Cilic is hoping to get past the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals in London for the first time.

The Croat, who won the grass-court event at Queen's Club in London in June, is appearing at the season-ending event for a fourth time.

The 30-year-old's opponents in the Guga Kuerten group for the round-robin stage are world number one Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and John Isner.

He starts his campaign against Zverev on Monday (not before 14:00 GMT).

