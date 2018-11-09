ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic profile

  • From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic will be looking to celebrate his return to the world number one ranking with victory at the ATP Finals in London.

The Serb, 31, has won the season-ending event five times and another victory would cap a successful season that has included the Wimbledon and US Open titles.

His other opponents in the Guga Kuerten group for the round-robin stage are Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev and John Isner.

He starts his campaign against Isner on Monday (not before 20:00 GMT).

