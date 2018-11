Roger Federer is hoping to win his 100th career title at the ATP Finals in London.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion, 37, has won the season-ending event six times.

His opponents in the Lleyton Hewitt group for the round-robin stage are Kevin Anderson, Kei Nishikori and Dominic Thiem.

The world number three starts his campaign against Nishikori on Sunday (not before 20:00 GMT).

