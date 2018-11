American John Isner only found out last week that he would be playing at the ATP Finals in London after world number two Rafael Nadal withdrew through injury.

The 33-year-old will be aiming to add to the two titles he has won this year.

His opponents in the Guga Kuerten group for the round-robin stage are Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic and Alexander Zverev.

He starts his campaign against Djokovic on Monday (not before 20:00 GMT).

