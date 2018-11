World number nine Kei Nishikori is appearing at the ATP Finals in London for a fourth time.

The Japanese player, who has won 11 singles titles, will be hoping for a first title of 2018 at the season-ending event.

The 28-year-old's opponents in the Lleyton Hewitt group for the round-robin stage are Roger Federer, Kevin Anderson and Dominic Thiem.

He begins his campaign against Federer on Sunday (not before 20:00 GMT).

