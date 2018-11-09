ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem profile

World number eight Dominic Thiem has qualified for the ATP Finals for the third year in a row.

The big-hitting Austrian has won three titles this year and also reached his first Grand Slam final, losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open in June.

The 25-year-old's opponents in the Lleyton Hewitt group for the round-robin stage are Roger Federer, Kevin Anderson and Kei Nishikori.

He starts his campaign against Anderson on Sunday (not before 14:00 GMT).

