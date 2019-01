Andy Murray ends Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion with an epic three-set win over Novak Djokovic in scorching conditions at the All England Club.

The 26-year old Scot headed into the stands to celebrate with his family and support team, before parading the trophy around an exuberant Centre Court.

Murray took three hours and 10 minutes to beat top seed Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon title.

Available to UK users only.