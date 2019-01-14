Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters tells BBC Radio 5 live that Andy Murray will always have the support and friendship of his "tennis family".

Murray lost in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Australian Open, in what might have been his final match.

The Briton has said he would retire this year because of a chronic hip problem, but there is still a chance he could return at Wimbledon this summer.

READ MORE:Murray loses what could be his final game

Listen back to a 5 Live Sport Specials podcast, first broadcast in 2016 - Number 1: The Andy Murray Story