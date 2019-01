Watch highlights as the 20-year-old 14th seed from Greece Stefanos Tsitsipas beats defending champion Roger Federer 6-7 (11-13) 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-6 (7-5) in the last 16 of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: 'I'm the happiest man on earth!' - Tsitsipas