Former Junior Davis Cup winner Evan Hoyt tells BBC Sport Wales it is "massive" to finally be in Wimbledon qualifying after injury almost forced him to quit the sport.

Hoyt, 24, was part of the Great Britain team - alongside Kyle Edmund and Luke Bambridge - who won the Junior Davis Cup for the first time in 2011.

That year he had also helped Rafael Nadal warm up for a Wimbledon quarter-final.

A serious shoulder injury almost meant the end of his career but he has fought back into the world's top 500 and is now targeting a place at this year's Wimbledon Championships.