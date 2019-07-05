Evan Hoyt praises mixed doubles partner Eden Silva after the British pair beat Leander Paes and Sam Stosur 6-4 2-6 6-4 in the first round at Wimbledon on Friday.

The 24-year-old Welshman has won games at Junior Wimbledon, but on Thursday lost his first-round men's doubles match with partner Luke Johnson against Nicholas Monroe and Mischa Zverev.

Veteran Paes is a four-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champ, while Stosur has also won two titles in the event at SW19, but the younger pair of Hoyt and Silva outlasted their opponents to book a second-round encounter with 16th seeds Divij Sharan and Yingying Duan.

Hoyt is the first Welsh player to win a match at Wimbledon since Sarah Loosemore in 1990.

