Three-time Wimbledon singles champion John McEnroe has defended British number one Johanna Konta for telling a journalist his questioning was "patronising".

Konta's comments came during the news conference following her Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by Barbora Strycova on Tuesday.

Speaking during the 6-love-6 phone in, McEnroe said "it was a legitimate question", but thinks the journalist was "condescending" in the way he asked.