Kyrgios tearful as Australian bushfires rage

  • From the section Tennis

A tearful Australian number two Nick Kyrgios says it is "tough" to see the impact of widespread bushfires in his country after he raised over 4,000 Australian dollars to help tackle the issue.

Canberra-born Kyrgios, 24, currently playing at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, has pledged to donate A$200 for every ace he hits at every tournament he enters in January - while other sports stars, including Australia's cricketers, have also raised money.

READ MORE: Tearful Kyrgios moved by 'sad' bushfires

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Joe Denly
Jose Mourinho
Liverpool celebrate
  • From the section Football
Nick Kyrgios
  • From the section Tennis
Rhys Webb
Wesley and Tom Heaton
  • From the section Football