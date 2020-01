British number one Johanna Konta says she needs "to take care of my body" and admits it was a "tough decision" not to play in the Fed Cup this year.

Konta, 28, who is seeded 12th at the Australian Open, where she reached the semi-finals four years ago, has only played one tournament since September's US Open because of a knee injury.

