Kyle Edmund wins a physical battle with Andy Murray 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 10-5 to reach the Battle of the Brits semi-finals.

Murray must now beat James Ward on Thursday to join Edmund in the semi-finals of the six-day charity event in Roehampton.

