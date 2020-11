Rafael Nadal becomes the fourth player to record 1,000 ATP Tour wins with victory over fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters.

American legend Jimmy Connors leads with 1,274, followed by Nadal's long-time rival Roger Federer (1.242) and Czech great Ivan Lendl (1,068).

