Watch the best shots as Daniil Medvedev fights back to beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 and win the biggest title of his career at the ATP Finals in London.

MATCH REPORT: Medvedev beats Thiem to win ATP Finals

WATCH MORE: Thiem battles past Djokovic to reach final - best shots

Watch more from the ATP Finals on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.