'We are looked at with a magnifying glass'

  • From the section Tennis

British tennis player Katie Boulter says she feels privileged to be able to play in the Australian Open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following four days of isolation in her hotel room, the 24-year-old is now allowed out for five hours a day, but says strict measures remain in place.

State officials have confirmed two more players have tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Melbourne.

It comes after a player was believed to have tested positive on Sunday, amid growing controversy over the event.

Talking to presenter Rachel Burden on BBC Radio 5 Live, Boulter said: "We are looked at with a magnifying glass, for sure, to make sure that no-one steps out of line.”

Boulter is not among the 72 players who are confined to their rooms for 14 days after passengers on three charter flights to Melbourne tested positive for Covid-19.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on 19 January 2021.

