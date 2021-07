Watch highlights as Denis Shapovalov reaches his first major semi-final with a 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-1 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov at Wimbledon.

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic to face Denis Shapovalov in semi-finals

Watch live coverage of Wimbledon 2021 on BBC TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.