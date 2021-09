Jo Durie and Naomi Broady speak to BBC Breakfast about British teenager Emma Raducanu reaching the US Open tennis final in New York.

The 18-year-old beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 to become the first qualifier to reach a major final and will play Canadian world number 73 Leylah Fernandez, 19, for the title on Saturday.

