Gabriella Taylor was one of Great Britain's rising stars of female tennis as she graduated from the junior ranks to the professional tour less than five years ago.

But during the second coronavirus pandemic lockdown at the end of 2020, Taylor decided the time was right to prioritise her mental health and leave behind the game that had been her life for almost 18 years.

Now the 23-year-old is pursuing her passion for art through painting and has a burgeoning collection of private commissions in her makeshift studio in Southampton as she told BBC South Today why she had to make the transition.