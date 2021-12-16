Watch the best shots as Andy Murray beats Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) to reach the last eight of the Surbiton Trophy, where he will face Brandon Nakashima.

Watch coverage of the Surbiton Trophy on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Monday 30 May to Sunday 5 June.

