The 2022 ATP Tour Finals start in Turin on Sunday, with Novak Djokovic aiming to equal Roger Federer's record of six victories in the season-ending tournament.

Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the three prior winners in the eight-man field, which also features Rafael Nadal attempting to win the title at his 11th attempt.

But which player has the best statistics of 2022? BBC Sport looks at the numbers behind the serves and returns.