Novak Djokovic says that his whole family "are against the war" after his father was pictured at the Australian Open with supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Djokovic was speaking after his 7-5 6-1 6-2 semi-final victory over American Tommy Paul that booked his place in the final of the men's singles against Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

READ MORE: Dad row a 'misrepresentation' - Djokovic

READ MORE: Djokovic through to final after straight-sets win over Paul