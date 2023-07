BBC Sport's Johanna Konta tells Qasa Alom says top seed Iga Swiatek is looking "hungry" to be successful at Wimbledon after her dominant 6-1 6-3 first-round victory against China's Zhu Lin.

WATCH MORE: 'Classy' Swiatek storms into second round

You can watch highlights of the day's play on Today at Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer every evening from 21:00 BST.