Watch best shots as top seed Iga Swiatek beats Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-0, winning eight games in a row to advance to the third round of Wimbledon.

MATCH REPORT: Swiatek steps up hunt for maiden Wimbledon title

