Brownlees in thrilling sprint finish

Jonny Brownlee takes a thrilling victory in the Hamburg triathlon after a gripping fight to the finish line with brother Alistair.

The Britons were challenged by Spain's Javier Gomez on the run but kicked decisively for home, with Jonny outsprinting Olympic champion Alistair.

After the race, the London 2012 bronze medallist said he "had to give it everything" to claim the victory.

Watch coverage of the triathlon team event from Hamburg on the Red Button, IPTV, online and on mobile from 1350 BST on Sunday, with highlights of all the weekend's action from Hamburg on BBC Two at 1430 BST on Monday.

Available to UK users only.