Jonathan Brownlee says an "aggressive" attitude pushed him to victory in the third race of the 2015 World Triathlon Series on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Brownlee, whose brother Alistair is injured, beat Spanish duo Mario Mola and Javier Gomez Noya to top the podium in Queensland and win his second race in a row.

USA's Gwen Jorgensen won the women's event.

