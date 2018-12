Alistair Brownlee says "the fittest, fastest person will win" as he races against brother Jonathan Brownlee for the first time this season at the World Triathlon Series in London.

The brothers go head-to-head after victories for younger brother Jonathan in Auckland and the Gold Coast, while Olympic champion Alistair took a stunning win in Cape Town.

Watch live coverage of the World Triathlon Series from London on Sunday from 14:50-18:00, BBC Two.