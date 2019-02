Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee wins the men's eliminator race at the Super League triathlon event in Singapore.

The Super League Eliminator features three rounds of swim-bike-run, with 10 racers eliminated in the first round and five more in the second to leave a top 10 racing for the title in a final round.

Watch more live coverage from Super League Triathlon Singapore on Sunday 24 February, from 06:55 GMT on BBC Red Button.

Available to UK users only.