American Katie Zaferes could secure the world championship on Saturday with a top-12 finish, two weeks after crashing out of the Olympics test event in Japan.

READ MORE: 'Close-knit group' key to British Triathlon success

Watch the World Triathlon Series Grand Final on Saturday, 31 August 13:05-18:35 BST on the BBC Sport website & app & Highlights on Sunday, 1 September, BBC Two 14:15-16:15 BST.

Available to UK users only.