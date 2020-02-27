'It's about being a good athlete...and a good mum'

Former world champion triathlete Helen Jenkins was told it was unlikely she would compete again after undergoing major spinal surgery in 2018.

Since her last race almost four years ago, the 35-year-old three-time Olympian has also had two children.

Earlier in February she made a remarkable return to competitive action, finishing fourth at Ironman 70.3 Dubai. It was her first time racing over that longer distance.

Jenkins could now go to the World Championships, but she tells BBC Sport Wales' Tom Brown that her young family is the main priority.