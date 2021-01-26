'I thought long Covid would kill me' - Welsh triathlete Silver

Welsh triathlete Chris Silver says the effects of suspected "long Covid" were so severe that he thought he may never recover.

The 30-year-old represented Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He believes he contracted Covid-19 last March, before mass testing was available.

He only had mild symptoms at first, but he feels returning to training too soon caused a 10-month battle with 'long Covid' that at its worst left him unable to get out of bed.

After finally recovering, the Welshman is now warning other athletes not to restart training too quickly after getting Covid-19.

Read more: Long Covid 'like Russian roulette' for young and healthy

