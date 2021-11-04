Former world triathlon champion Non Stanford says "success breeds success" as eight British female triathletes line up at Friday's World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi.

Olympic mixed relay champions Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jess Learmonth will be there, alongside Rio 2016 bronze medallist Vicky Holland and newly-crowned world Half-Ironman champion Lucy Charles-Barclay.

Stanford says the "competitive climate" of the British programme is driving them all on to improve.