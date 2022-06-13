Former world champion triathlete Non Stanford is setting her sights on the podium at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which run from 28 July to 8 August.

The Welsh athlete won the world title in her debut senior season in 2013 and went on to finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and eighth for Team Wales at the 2018 Commonwealths.

Stanford first took up triathlon while at the University of Birmingham and she is hoping to bring her triathlon career “full-circle” with a medal back where it all began.

“It’s so nice to be back in Welsh kit,” said Stanford. “We don’t get the opportunity to race for Wales often, it’s once every four years, so it’s really special to be there.