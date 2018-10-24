Team GB volleyball player Rachel Laybourne says she has been left "financially crippled" by her journey to last summer's Games.

The sport lost its pre-Olympic support in late 2010 due to a funding shortfall and unless it can win a reprieve from UK Sport this week the British team will suffer the same struggles as they attempt to qualify for the Rio Games in 2016.

Laybourne, 30, tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope that she has effectively had little choice but to retire from senior competition and find full-time employment as a volleyball teacher because of the sport's financial situation.