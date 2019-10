Jonathan Davies believes the British and Irish Lions can make history if they play to their potential in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

The Lions go into Saturday's match 1-0 up in the three match series after beating the Wallabies 23-21 in Brisbane.

Davies is looking forward to locking horns with Australia again, and told Scrum V presenter Ross Harries that he is happy to have the chance to make an entry into the sporting record books.