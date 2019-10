Wales great Brian Price reminisces with BBC Wales Sport's Phil Steele about his time spent playing for French side Vichy.

The 76-year-old former lock played 32 times for Wales and in four Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

The Deri, near Bargoed, product began his career for Cross Keys but is best remembered for his time with Newport, where he captained the Black and Ambers to a famous win over New Zealand in 1963.