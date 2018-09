Ospreys captain Jonathan Spratt tells Scrum V's Phil Steele that his side "set things straight" in their 15-14 win over Zebre.

The 28-year-old centre praises the effort that saw Ospreys continue their fine start to the season, in which they have won all five of their opening fixtures.

He also looks forward to their upcoming fixture against Cardiff Blues on 12 October.

See more on Scrum V Highlights, Sunday, 5 October on BBC Two Wales and bbc.co.uk/scrumv.