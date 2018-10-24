Wales take on the All Blacks at Millennium Stadium on Saturday in the third of their autumn international series, aiming for their first win against New Zealand since 1953.

Scrum V takes a look at Warren Gatland's men's chances of ending that 61-year wait for a win over the Kiwis, with the help of All Blacks star Piri Weepu and coach Frank Bunce.

