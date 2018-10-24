Scrum V previews Wales v NZ

  • From the section Wales

Wales take on the All Blacks at Millennium Stadium on Saturday in the third of their autumn international series, aiming for their first win against New Zealand since 1953.

Scrum V takes a look at Warren Gatland's men's chances of ending that 61-year wait for a win over the Kiwis, with the help of All Blacks star Piri Weepu and coach Frank Bunce.

Available to UK users only.

Wales v New Zealand: Watch live on BBC Two, online, mobiles and BBC Sport app; live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru & online; updates on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobiles. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 19:00 GMT on Sunday, 23 November.

