It will be the culmination of another successful year in Welsh Sport when BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2014 is announced on Monday, 8 December.

The award is in its 60th year, and 2014 has again glittered with Welsh sporting success on the global stage.

The 10 nominees, chosen by an expert panel, are: footballer Gareth Bale, cyclist Elinor Barker, swimmer Jazz Carlin, mountain bike specialist Manon Carpenter, swimmer Georgia Davies, golfer Jamie Donaldson, cyclist Rachel James, rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones, judoka Natalie Powell and cyclist Geraint Thomas.

The winner will be revealed during the Wales Sport Awards, at the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff, from 19:30 GMT on Monday, 8 December, and the event will be streamed live online on the BBC Sport Wales website.