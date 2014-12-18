Actor Rhodri loved Swans' derby win

Welsh actor Steffan Rhodri, best known for playing bus driver Dave Coaches in the comedy Gavin and Stacey, wants a bike for Christmas.

Unsurprisingly his Welsh sporting moment of 2014 was seeing his beloved Swansea City beating bitter rivals Cardiff City 3-0 in the Premier League in February.

Find out which three sporting legends he would invite to dinner and what sporting dream he hopes will come true in 2015.

Watch the Welsh Sports Review, 2014, BBC Two Wales at 21:30 GMT on Friday, 19 December, repeated at 13:00 GMT on Friday, 26 December.