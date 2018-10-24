"Feed me 'til I want no more" is a line from a hymn sung with gusto at every Wales rugby international around the world - and in Jake Ball's case it is true.

The Wales second row gave Sport Wales reporter Gareth Rhys Owen a guide to the daily food intake required to maintain his playing weight of 122 kilograms, and while there is no Bread of Heaven on the menu, it does appear to include almost everything else.

Wales face England in the opening game of the 2015 Six Nations on 6 February, and Ball will be limbering up on lamb stew with a side order of whole chicken, sweet potato wedges and stir fry vegetables. And that's just dinner!

Watch Sport Wales every Friday on BBC Two Wales, and iPlayer for seven days after transmission.