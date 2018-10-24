If you walk into Pontarddulais Judo Club you would be forgiven if you thought that Andrew Burt was like any other sensei.

Sitting in his chair, he bellows out both encouragement and tuition. But 'Burtie' as he is known has a unique story.

A member of the the Great Britain judo squad for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, he also represented Wales at the 1986 Commonwealth Games.

After those Games in Edinburgh a complication to a leg injury he had suffered was to change his life forever.

In an interview with Sport Wales, Burt tells us how he was forced to have his leg amputated and endured personal tragedy when his wife and unborn child died.

You can watch Sport Wales every Friday on BBC Two Wales and on the iPlayer.