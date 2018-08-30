I worry for England, says Henson

Cast your mind back to the 2005 Six Nations. Wales were on their way to winning the Grand Slam with one member of the team playing a starring role.

After a couple of bone-crunching tackles and a glorious penalty, the man writing his name into Wales v England folklore was of course Gavin Henson.

Ten years ago Henson was the hero as Wales beat England 11-9 at the Millennium Stadium.

Now, ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Wales, Henson says England might not even get out of their group.

You can watch Gavin Henson give Sport Wales his views ahead of England v Wales at 1900 BST on BBC Two Wales and via the BBC iPlayer

