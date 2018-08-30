Cast your mind back to the 2005 Six Nations. Wales were on their way to winning the Grand Slam with one member of the team playing a starring role.

After a couple of bone-crunching tackles and a glorious penalty, the man writing his name into Wales v England folklore was of course Gavin Henson.

Ten years ago Henson was the hero as Wales beat England 11-9 at the Millennium Stadium.

Now, ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Wales, Henson says England might not even get out of their group.

